Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2842 (Nov. 24, 2026) of the podcast with Brandon Adams, we start breaking down the candidates we think Kirby Smart will look at to take over for Schumann. There’s no surprise that UGA assistants Travaris Robinson and Andrew Thacker will be at the top of the list. But will Kirby consider anyone from outside the program?

Glenn Schumann’s departure creates big decision for Kirby Smart

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how Georgia coach Kirby Smart might respond to his defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann’s decision to leave UGA to become head coach at Florida State -- specifically, whether Smart might replace Schumann with a candidate from outside the program or choose to promote from within.

20-minute mark: I talk about how Schumann is likely to fare as he attempts to do double duty during Georgia’s College Football Playoff run.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

50-minute mark: I discuss the possibility that the SEC could really kick LSU out of the conference.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.