Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2531 (Sep. 4, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at one of UGA’s core values and whether that has had an effect on this year’s Dawgs. He will also dive into the rise of Dwight Phillips Jr in the running back room. Later in the show former Dawg Terrence Edwards stops by to share his thoughts on the Marshall game and what he’d like to see moving forward.

Here’s one way UGA might already being showing improvement from last season

Beginning of the show: I explain why Dwight Phillips’ emergence seems to be providing Georgia with an improved vibe compared to a year ago.

15-minute mark: I share Kirby Smart’s thoughts on how his offensive line played vs. Marshall and preview what I think the final margin of victory could be for UGA over Austin Peay.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and LSU coach Brian Kelly trading jabs earlier this week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.