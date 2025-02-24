Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2396 (Feb. 24, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares his thoughts on UGA being named a finalist for 5-star QB Jared Curtis. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss if Kirby Smart is too loyal to Mike Bobo. Later, a look at if the proposed CFP changes are good for college football.

Georgia football podcast: Important update on UGA’s pursuit of 5-star QB

Dawgnation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss new details related to Georgia’s pursuit of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis including the two factors that might determine whether he lands with the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I explain why Paul Finebaum’s criticism of Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo misses the mark.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the ramifications of possible Playoff expansion.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.