Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2839 (Nov. 19, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine Wednesday night’s availability report from the SEC and what it tells us about South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and UGA starting center Drew Bobo. Brandon will also take a look at how special teams could play a role in Saturday’s game in Columbia.

Injury report adds drama for pregame buildup for Georgia South Carolina

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what the release of the first availability report for Georgia-South Carolina says about the likelihood that Gamecocks quarterback and one of the Bulldogs’ key leaders, center Drew Bobo, play on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I explain why one of UGA’s perceived weaknesses might be more of a strength than many realize.

30-minute mark: Former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss ESPN’s attempt to further explain the College Football Playoff selection committee’s evaluation criteria after some controversy related to a previous explanation earlier this week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.