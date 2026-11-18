Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2838 (Nov. 18, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at how Kirby Smart’s team building philosophy picked up another endorsement and why it has led to the Dawgs being number 1 again in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. Also hear from South Carolina coach Shane Beamer about the latest on quarterback LaNorris Sellers and his relationship with Gunner Stockton. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy joins the show to share his thoughts on UGA preparing for another road battle and DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith also stops by to discuss last night’s College Football Playoff top 25.

Kirby Smart appears to have proven his critics wrong once again

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Kirby Smart’s philosophy of prioritizing high school recruits who want to be at Georgia and are willing to remain for multiple seasons is seemingly being validated as other programs that took a different path find themselves dealing with various levels of chaos.

15-minute mark: I share the most interesting moments from a spirited press conference from South Carolina coach Shane Beamer ahead of Saturday’s game against UGA.

25-minute mark: I react to the latest College Football Playoff top 25.

30-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.