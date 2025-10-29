Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2570 (Oct. 29, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into the latest viral Kirby Smart ‘hot mic’ moment and what it tells us about Kirby’s attitude towards the media and his team. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy stops by to share his thoughts on the rivalry against Florida and how the Dawgs come out on top in Jacksonville. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith also joins the show to share the latest on the wild college football coaching carousel.

Kirby Smart goes viral for another hot mic moment

Beginning of the show: I explain why a new viral video clip of Kirby Smart coaching hard during a Georgia practice might provide a clue about the mindset necessary to beat Florida this week.

20-minute mark: I discuss the significance of Smart coaching for his alma mater.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s teams that could face elimination from the Playoff race this weekend.

55-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.