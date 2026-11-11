Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2832 (Nov. 10, 2026) of the podcast, we break down Georgia’s dominant defensive performance against Ole Miss and what it means for the Bulldogs moving forward. Plus, Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Georgia not receiving a home night game this season and issues a challenge to UGA fans ahead of this weekend’s matchup with Missouri.

Kirby Smart offers mysterious explanation for UGA defensive success vs. Ole Miss

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia’s defensive dominance vs. Ole Miss and the interesting explanation Kirby Smart gave for what propelled it. I also address how UGA seems to be navigated the different landscape that seems to exist around college football as it pursues another national championship.

15-minute mark: I address Smart’s challenge to UGA fans to make an intense atmosphere for the Missouri game on Saturday.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

50-minute mark: I explain my dissatisfaction with the expansion of the College Football Playoff and the elimination of the SEC championship game.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.