Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2462 (May 29, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at a recent statement from Kirby Smart that pulls back the curtain on how NIL payments are affecting recruiting. He will also preview what is a huge recruiting weekend for the Dawgs. Later in the show former Dawg Terrence Edwards stops by to talk about the future for non-conference games.

Kirby Smart shares shocking details of how NIL impacts recruiting

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some surprising details Georgia coach Kirby Smart reportedly shared with Yahoo Sports about just how chaotic NIL payments have made recruiting -- even before players officially sign with their chosen school.

10-minute mark: I share insight into UGA’s latest commit, four-star athlete Ryan Mosley, who could potentially play on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I explain why the Big Ten’s recent claim about the SEC and it’s eight-game conference schedule was worthy of a fact check and share clips from Kirby Smart addressing his concerns about future scheduling models.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I share some headlines from around the SEC including some big talk from LSU coach Brian Kelly.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.