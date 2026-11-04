Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2828 (Nov. 4, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at recent comments made by Urban Meyer about Georgia’s trip to Oxford and Ole Miss this weekend. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy will join the show with what is repeatable for UGA’s defense after a dominating performance against Florida.

Longtime UGA nemesis shares an extremely honest take on Ole Miss game

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Urban Meyer said about Georgia and the reality of its game Saturday at Ole Miss, and I explain why UGA appears ready for the stiff test it will likely face.

15-minute mark: I share some reactions to the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings which were released Tuesday night.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.