On episode No. 2334 (Nov. 21, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at newest UGA commit Chase Linton's commitment to the Dawgs on Wednesday and how he took a shot at one of UGA's most hated rivals. Brandon also dives into the new era of college football which is full of arguing on behalf of your team. Later in the show UGA legend Terrence Edwards stops by to talk about the freshmen wide receivers for the Dawgs and why they're starting to get more reps.

Georgia football podcast: New UGA commit trolls rival with humorous announcement

Beginning of the show: We introduce you to UGA’s newest commitment Chase Linton, who managed to troll Georgia Tech in his commitment ceremony and explain why the food maybe the best part of his official visit.

15-minute mark: We look at the impact freshman will make against UMass.

20-minute mark: DawgNation analyst and record-setting UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show

40-minute mark: A look at the other SEC headlines including Urban Meyer’s bold prediction about Florida.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.