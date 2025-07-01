Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2485 (July 1, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at what he sees as the one of the biggest challenges facing the Georgia Bulldogs heading into the 2025 season. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley will drop by and add his input into the biggest concern for the Dawgs. Brandon will also break down SEC contenders and what answers they’ll need to provide this year.

One big question for UGA in 2025

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s arguably the most important question for Georgia ahead of SEC Media Days and explain why Kirby Smart’s answer to it could be revealing.

15-minute mark: I explain one recent change to college football that’s unquestionably a change for the better.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I continue my preview of some of the SEC’s teams.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.