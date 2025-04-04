Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2425 (April 4, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at the latest UGA assistant coach who has earned praise. Plus, a look at one of the most consistent players for the Dawgs. Later, Jeff Sentell joins the show to provide the latest recruiting news.

Georgia football podcast: One distinct advantage UGA has over much of its competition

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a Georgia assistant coach who might perfectly embody one advantage the Bulldogs enjoy against the competition.

15-minute mark: I discuss what we might see on G-Day next Saturday and explain why the scrimmage is still important for UGA despite its uncertain future.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on Alabama’s quarterback competition.

50-minute mark: I wish the Diamond Dawgs well ahead of their series at Texas and explain why Nate Frazier might soon provide a big introduction of himself to the college football world.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.