Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2513 (Aug. 11, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams details everything he heard about UGA’s first scrimmage from Saturday. Plus, a look into the positions rooms that have depth. Later, a preview of the AP Poll that is set to be released today.

One thing insiders agree on involving UGA scrimmage

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some key takeaways from UGA’s first scrimmage on Saturday based on accounts from those who were there.

25-minute mark: I share clips of Todd Hartley sharing thoughts on UGA’s tight end depth and Travaris Robinson previewing the competition for a starting spot opposite KJ Bolden at safety.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including Jon Gruden’s supposed interest in a return to coaching.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.