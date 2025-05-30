Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2463 (May 30, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at the latest UGA running back that’s earning big buzz. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest UGA recruiting news. Later, a look at fan reactions to UGA’s game time releases.

Scouting experts hype up UGA running backs

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Pro Football Focus included Georgia’s running backs among its top 10 best units ahead of the 2025 season and share thoughts on what that could mean for the Bulldogs if that prediction comes true.

10-minute mark: I preview the impressive list of official visitors that UGA is expected to host this weekend.

15-minute mark: I react to the SEC going on offense to argue for its perspective about what future College Football Playoff expansion should look like and play a clip of UGA athletic director Josh Brooks on the same topic.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some Vols fans being unhappy about the start time for UGA’s game at Tennessee this September.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.