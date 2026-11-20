Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2840 (Nov. 20, 2026) of the podcast with Brandon Adams, as Georgia gets ready to face South Carolina, we look at the three players that still have time to make superstar contributions before the year is over. Brandon will explain why he thinks Elijah Griffin, Isiah Canion and Jaden Reddell will have a chance to take over a game or two at some point the rest of the season. Then we look at, despite all the praise that people like Scott Van Pelt and Tim Tebow are giving the Dawgs, why the line is dropping this weekend.

Three potential superstars that could still emerge for UGA in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Georgia could get even better before season’s end if a trio of emerging stars continue to take steps forward.

15-minute mark: I take time to notice that -- despite the building hype around UGA -- the point spread for Saturday has recently narrowed in South Carolina’s favor.

30-minute mark: I give a quick update on the possibility that UGA could lose defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann to a head coaching job.

32-minute mark: I share some fun clips from new five-star Bulldogs commit Mark Matthews.

35-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I preview the weekend’s top games, including Tennessee trying to keep pace in the College Football Playoff race against LSU.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.