Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2737 (June 26, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams previews UGA’s next non-conference matchup that could potentially be moved to a neutral site location. Plus, a look back at KJ Bolden’s recruitment and why he’s stacking up to be one of the most important players on this year’s team. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to look ahead at several upcoming commitments that include the Dawgs as a contender.

UGA fans might be bracing for another change to upcoming schedule

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the possibility that another one of UGA’s scheduled non-conference series could be shifted to a neutral site.

10-minute mark: I revisit the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships from 2021-22 and explain why in the future this feat might prove to be even more impressive than it currently appears.

20-minute mark: I react to Georgia safety KJ Bolden being ranked as one of the top 10 defensive players in the country by ESPN.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some breaking news about Tennessee losing a key player off its 2026 roster.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.