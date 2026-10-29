Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2824 (Oct. 29, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will discuss the mind games that each team seems to be playing. Brandon will also break down rumors about Arch Manning and Georgia that surfaced this week and how much validity they seem to have.

UGA and Florida appear to be playing mind games with injury reports

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: Both Georgia and Florida released their first availability reports on Wednesday and on this episode of DawgNation Daily host Brandon Adams will discuss the mind games that each team seems to be playing.

28-minute mark: Brandon will also break down rumors about Arch Manning and Georgia that surfaced this week and how much validity they seem to have.

33-minute mark: UGA legend Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss the Georgia offense as they prepare to bounce back against Florida.

42-minute mark: Special guest Corey Smith stops by to talk about the Georgia-Florida rivalry and his classic song “Every Dawg.”

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.