Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2394 (Feb. 20, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will explain why Mike Bobo and Gunner Stockton must be on the same page for the Dawgs to be successful in 2025. And with Brandon on vacation, the DawgNation at Large team of Kaylee Mansell and Connor Riley will take the wheel to explain what Paul Finebaum got wrong about Kirby Smart’s relationship with Bobo. We will also look at the players from the 2024 class we expect to breakthrough in 2025. Later, we explain how we will fix the college football playoff in 60 seconds.

Georgia football podcast: UGA has one big question to answer in 2025

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fansBeginning of the show: I look at why Gunner Stockton and Mike Bobo will have to answer the most important question facing UGA in 2025

15-minute mark: Why UGA legend Champ Bailey is frustrated with the Falcons

21-minute mark: With Brandon on vacation DawgNation at Large takes over with Kaylee Mansell and Connor Riley looking at the breaking news involving Carson Beck

24-minute mark: What Paul Finebaum Got Wrong About Kirby Smart

37-minute mark: The players from the 2024 class that can step up

50-minute mark: Meme Machine: The best things we saw on the internet

56-minute mark: Fixing the College Football Playoff