On episode No. 2414 (March 20, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams discusses need for offensive line improvement in 2025. Plus, DawgNation insiders Terrence Edwards and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss the latest UGA football news. Later, March Madness begins today.

Georgia football podcast: UGA lineman speaks candidly about coaches’ role in offensive struggles

Beginning of the show: I discuss a compelling interview with Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, and share comments from him detailing the areas in which he thinks the offensive line should seek improvement in 2025 and the role the coaches play in helping make that happen.

15-minute mark: I discuss the historic significance of the Bulldogs’ return to the NCAA tournament.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on March Madness before the tournament tips off.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.