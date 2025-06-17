Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2475 (June 17, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams recaps the latest UGA recruiting news. Plus, a look at why Kirby Smart isn’t convinced that Georgia needs a general manager. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm joins the program.

UGA might have strong sales pitch for elite DL recruit

Beginning of the show: I discuss the latest Georgia football recruiting news -- including some key upcoming commitment dates and a discussion about why the Bulldogs might have a lot to offer one of the country’s top defensive line prospects.

15-minute mark: I revisit some older remarks from Kirby Smart to shed more light on why he perhaps isn’t in favor of hiring a general manager.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at SEC headlines including some of the league’s top freshmen set to make their debuts this fall.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.