Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 15-point favorite at Auburn.

Go With The Flow: 3 things to know before betting UGA as a 15-point favorite at Auburn

Georgia is 5-1 against the spread in Coach Kirby Smart’s six previous matchups vs. Auburn.

The Bulldogs have only one “straight-up” loss against Auburn in the Kirby Smart Era, and that’s also the only time UGA has failed to cover over that span. UGA won 27-6 last season as a 7.5-point favorite at home, and covered in its last trip to Auburn in 2019 -- winning 21-14 as a three-point favorite.