3 things to know before betting UGA as a 15-point favorite at Auburn
Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 15-point favorite at Auburn.
Go With The Flow: 3 things to know before betting UGA as a 15-point favorite at Auburn
Georgia is 5-1 against the spread in Coach Kirby Smart’s six previous matchups vs. Auburn.
The Bulldogs have only one “straight-up” loss against Auburn in the Kirby Smart Era, and that’s also the only time UGA has failed to cover over that span. UGA won 27-6 last season as a 7.5-point favorite at home, and covered in its last trip to Auburn in 2019 -- winning 21-14 as a three-point favorite.
UGA is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road as a favorite vs. ranked SEC opponents.
Dating back to the start of the 2018 season, UGA has been strong against the spread on the road in top 25 matchups. The Bulldogs easily covered as a favorite at South Carolina and Kentucky in 2018, at Auburn in 2019 and at Missouri last season. The only blemish over that span was an outright loss at LSU in 2018.
Auburn has covered in five of its last seven games as a home underdog.
The Tigers aren’t home underdogs often, but when they have been, they’ve been dangerous from a gambling perspective. That trend also includes an outright win vs. Alabama in 2019. Of course, those games all took place with Gus Malzahn as head coach. This will be first-year coach Bryan Harsin’s first opportunity to get points at home. Harsin’s Tigers are 1-1 against the spread as underdogs thus far this season -- winning outright at LSU last week, and losing 28-20 as six-point underdogs at Penn State on Sept. 18.
For more information on UGA-Auburn and the other top games of the weekend, check out the latest edition of Go With The Flow, linked below.