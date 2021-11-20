What to know before trying to bet UGA as a huge favorite vs. Charleston Southern
Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 50-plus-point favorite vs. Charleston Southern.
Go With the Flow: What to know before trying to bet UGA as a huge favorite vs. Charleston Southern
Who is Charleston Southern?
The Buccaneers are an FCS team that plays its games in The Big South conference. Charleston Southern is 4-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference play. College football data expert Jeff Sagarin rates the Bucs 189th out of 258 teams in Division I (FBS and FCS comined).
Bad news for bettors:
It’s common for sports books to ignore games between Power Five and FCS opponents. Therefore, someone who wants to wager on Georgia Saturday might have to put in some effort to find a line. The spread we used for Go With the Flow this week was UGA -54.5.
Good news for bettors:
While UGA might not provide many betting opportunities for gamblers, there are plenty of other games worth considering. The SEC slate features to UGA rivals trying to salvage what’s left of their seasons as road favorites when Florida travels to Missouri and Auburn heads to South Carolina. The weekend’s marquis matchups also feature Alabama and Ohio State trying to keep pace with the No. 1 Bulldogs as they play as big favorites against Arkansas and Michigan State respectively.
For more on UGA against Charleston Southern and the other top games of the weekend, check out the latest edition of Go With the Flow, linked below.