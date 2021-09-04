3 things to know before betting UGA as a 3-point underdog vs. Clemson
Georgia is 5-4-1 against the spread as an underdog under Coach Kirby Smart.
The Bulldogs have failed to cover in their last two instances as an underdog -- losing 41-24 as a six-point ‘dog’ at Alabama last year, and 37-10 to LSU in the 2019 SEC championship game as seven-point underdog. UGA’s last cover as an underdog came in the 2018 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 35-28 in a game the Crimson Tide was favored by 12 points.
Clemson is 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games vs. the SEC.
Much has been made of Clemson’s success against the SEC -- including home-and-home series sweeps against Texas A&M and Auburn, total domination of in-state rival South Carolina and two national championship game wins vs. Alabama. However, that success hasn’t always translated to the betting window. In Clemson’s most recent matchup against an SEC foe, the Tigers failed to cover as 4.5-point underdogs in a 42-25 loss to LSU in the 2019 national championship game.
Three of JT Daniels’ four starts for UGA at quarterback have resulted in an “over.”
For a long time, UGA was seemingly one of the most reliable teams in the country to go under the expected point total. In fact, it almost appeared oddsmakers were struggling to set an over-under line low enough to fend off the defensive-minded Bulldogs.
That’s not been in the case, though, in four career starts for JT Daniels at UGA.
The “under” hit in last year’s Peach Bowl win vs. Cincinnati, but all three of Daniels’ regular season starts resulted in “overs.”
The total for Saturday’s game vs. Clemson is 51.
