3 things to know before betting UGA as a 3-point underdog vs. Clemson

Go With the Flow: 3 things to know before betting UGA as a three-point underdog vs. Clemson

Georgia is 5-4-1 against the spread as an underdog under Coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs have failed to cover in their last two instances as an underdog -- losing 41-24 as a six-point ‘dog’ at Alabama last year, and 37-10 to LSU in the 2019 SEC championship game as seven-point underdog. UGA’s last cover as an underdog came in the 2018 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 35-28 in a game the Crimson Tide was favored by 12 points.