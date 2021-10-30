Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 14-point favorite vs. Florida.

Go With the Flow: 3 things to know before betting UGA as a 14-point favorite vs. Florida

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 3-1 straight up and against the spread in four previous meetings with Dan Mullen.

Mullen got the best of Smart in Florida’s 44-28 win against UGA, but the three previous meetings between the two coaches went the way of the Bulldogs. UGA won 28-19 as a seven-point favorite in 2018 and won and covered again in a 24-17 victory in 2019. Smart and Mullen’s first showdown as head coaches took place in 2017 in Mullen’s final year at Mississippi State. UGA won 31-3 in Athens as a 2.5-point favorite.