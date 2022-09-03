5 things to know before betting Georgia football as a 17-point favorite over. Oregon
5 things to know before betting UGA as a 17-point favorite vs. Oregon
Georgia has covered the spread in four of its last five games played at a neutral site.
All these contests took place in the 2021 season with the Bulldogs winning and covering in the season opener vs. Clemson, the Cocktail Party vs. Florida and both its College Football Playoff games. The only blemish occurred in an outright loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game.
UGA is 9-7 against the spread over the last two seasons when favored by 14 or more points.
The Bulldogs are 17-point chalk as of time of publishing. That scenario has recently produced mixed results for UGA. In its last seven games as at least a two touchdown favorite, UGA has alternated between covering and failing to cover without producing the same result two games in a row.
The “under” has it in eight of the last 11 games involving UGA.
The only “overs” over that span were last season in the Bulldogs’ 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game when the total was set at 49, the 56-7 win vs. Charleston Southern when the total was 59.5 and the 41-17 win at Tennessee when the total was 56.
65 percent of spread bets have been placed on Oregon.
The betting site, The Action Network, tracks gambling data and reports the majority of the public backing the underdog Ducks ahead of Saturday’s kickoff.
Trend info, except where noted, courtesy of OddsShark. Spread data courtesy of My Bookie.
