5 things to know before betting Georgia football as a 17-point favorite over. Oregon

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
Sat, 9/3 on ABC @7:30 ET
(3) Georgia
  • Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
  • William & Mary
    20
    3rd QTR
    4:30
    Charlotte
    17
    Eastern Kentucky
    10
    3rd QTR
    8:07
    Eastern Michigan
    28
    Western Michigan
    10
    3rd QTR
    5:43
    (15) Michigan State
    21
    Virginia Tech
    10
    3rd QTR
    8:33
    Old Dominion
    10
  • Temple
    0
    Halftime
    Duke
    24
    Tennessee Tech
    3
    2nd QTR
    00:07
    Kansas
    35
    Illinois
    10
    2nd QTR
    7:01
    Indiana
    10
    TCU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Colorado
  • Delaware
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Navy
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Maryland
    Sam Houston State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
  • Colorado State
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (8) Michigan
    North Carolina
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Appalachian State
    South Dakota State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Iowa
    (13) North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • Richmond
    Sat, 9/3 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia
    Northern Iowa
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @5:00 ET
    Air Force
    Southeast Missouri State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @6:30 ET
    UCLA
  • (23) Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    (19) Arkansas
    (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    Bethune-Cookman
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    UTEP
    Sat, 9/3 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (9) Oklahoma
  • North Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Nebraska
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    Tulsa
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Wyoming
    Norfolk State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    Marshall
  • UC Davis
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    (25) BYU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    South Florida
    Troy
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (21) Ole Miss
    Nicholls State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    South Alabama
  • Texas State
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Ohio
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    James Madison
    Rice
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @10:00 ET
    (14) USC
  • Morgan State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    South Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    UMass
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
  • Elon
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Illinois State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Auburn
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
  • Albany
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (10) Baylor
    Army
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    (7) Utah
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
    Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
  • Grambling State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
    Utah State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
  • SMU
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    (5) Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Louisville
    Sun, 9/4 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Syracuse
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 9/4 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
  • Murray State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Maine
    Sun, 9/4 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Colgate
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Now @12:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Washington State
  • Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
  • (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    St. Francis (PA)
    23
    Final
    Akron
    30
    Bryant
    37
    Final
    Florida International
    38
    Central Michigan
    44
    Final
    (12) Oklahoma State
    58
  • South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    UCF
    56
    West Virginia
    31
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    38
    Ball State
    10
    Final
    Tennessee
    59
    LIU
    0
    Final
    Toledo
    37
  • VMI
    10
    Final
    (22) Wake Forest
    44
    Eastern Illinois
    27
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    34
    Alabama A&M
    0
    Final
    UAB
    59
    Louisiana Tech
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    52
  • Penn State
    35
    Final
    Purdue
    31
    New Mexico State
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    38
    Northern Arizona
    3
    Final
    Arizona State
    40
    Portland State
    17
    Final
    San Jose State
    21
  • Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
  • William & Mary
    20
    3rd QTR
    4:30
    Charlotte
    17
    Eastern Kentucky
    10
    3rd QTR
    8:07
    Eastern Michigan
    28
    Western Michigan
    10
    3rd QTR
    5:43
    (15) Michigan State
    21
    Virginia Tech
    10
    3rd QTR
    8:33
    Old Dominion
    10
Jake Sindberg of Wisconsin makes bets during a viewing party for the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament inside the 25,000-square-foot Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino which features 4,488-square-feet of HD video screens on March 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS)

5 things to know before betting Georgia football as a 17-point favorite over. Oregon

Posted

Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 17-point favorite vs. Oregon in the 2022 season opener in Atlanta Saturday.

5 things to know before betting UGA as a 17-point favorite vs. Oregon

Georgia has covered the spread in four of its last five games played at a neutral site.

All these contests took place in the 2021 season with the Bulldogs winning and covering in the season opener vs. Clemson, the Cocktail Party vs. Florida and both its College Football Playoff games. The only blemish occurred in an outright loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

UGA is 9-7 against the spread over the last two seasons when favored by 14 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 17-point chalk as of time of publishing. That scenario has recently produced mixed results for UGA. In its last seven games as at least a two touchdown favorite, UGA has alternated between covering and failing to cover without producing the same result two games in a row.

The “under” has it in eight of the last 11 games involving UGA.

The only “overs” over that span were last season in the Bulldogs’ 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game when the total was set at 49, the 56-7 win vs. Charleston Southern when the total was 59.5 and the 41-17 win at Tennessee when the total was 56.

65 percent of spread bets have been placed on Oregon.

The betting site, The Action Network, tracks gambling data and reports the majority of the public backing the underdog Ducks ahead of Saturday’s kickoff.

Trend info, except where noted, courtesy of OddsShark. Spread data courtesy of My Bookie.

To hear more about UGA’s game against Oregon, and the other top contests of the weekend, check out the latest edition of Go With The Flow, linked below.

Leave a Comment