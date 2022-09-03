5 things to know before betting Georgia football as a 17-point favorite over. Oregon

Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 17-point favorite vs. Oregon in the 2022 season opener in Atlanta Saturday.

5 things to know before betting UGA as a 17-point favorite vs. Oregon

Georgia has covered the spread in four of its last five games played at a neutral site.

All these contests took place in the 2021 season with the Bulldogs winning and covering in the season opener vs. Clemson, the Cocktail Party vs. Florida and both its College Football Playoff games. The only blemish occurred in an outright loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game.