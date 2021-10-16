3 things to know before betting UGA as a 21.5-point favorite vs. Kentucky
Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 21.5-point favorite vs. Kentucky.
Georgia is 0-6 against the spread in six games prior to an off week under Coach Kirby Smart.
UGA has occasionally struggled heading into a bye during the Smart Era. The Bulldogs are yet to cover the spread in that scenario in six tries dating back to the start of the 2016 season. Two of those games have involved Kentucky -- in 2019-20. And two of those instances have resulted in outright losses for the Bulldogs -- to Vanderbilt in 2016 and at LSU in 2018.
UGA is 6-13 against the spread when favored by 20 or more points at home under Smart.
The Bulldogs are 2-1 against the number in that spot so far in the 2021 season, but failed to cover in five of the previous six instances prior to that -- including an outright loss vs. South Carolina as a 21-point favorite in 2019.
Kentucky has covered five consecutive games vs. SEC opponents.
The Wildcats surpassed a three-point spread in a win vs. LSU last Saturday, and upset Florida as an 8.5-point underdog the week prior -- which continued a bit of a hot streak for Kentucky. The Wildcats haven’t failed to cover in SEC play since losing 63-3 at Alabama in November of last season.
Trend data courtesty of OddsShark. Spread information courtesy of BetUS.
For more on Kentucky-UGA and the other top games of the weekend, check out the latest edition of Go With The Flow, linked below.