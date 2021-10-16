Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 21.5-point favorite vs. Kentucky.

3 things to know before betting UGA as a 21.5-point favorite vs. Kentucky

Georgia is 0-6 against the spread in six games prior to an off week under Coach Kirby Smart.

UGA has occasionally struggled heading into a bye during the Smart Era. The Bulldogs are yet to cover the spread in that scenario in six tries dating back to the start of the 2016 season. Two of those games have involved Kentucky -- in 2019-20. And two of those instances have resulted in outright losses for the Bulldogs -- to Vanderbilt in 2016 and at LSU in 2018.