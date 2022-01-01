3 things to know before betting UGA as a 7.5-point favorite vs. Michigan
Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 7.5-point favorite vs. Michigan in the College Football Playoff in the Orange Bowl.
Georgia is 3-2-1 against the spread in bowl games in the Kirby Smart Era.
The Bulldogs failed to cover an 8.5-point spread in a win vs. Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl to conclude the 2020 season and lost outright as a 13.5-point favorite to Texas in the Sugar Bowl in 2018. However, UGA covered the spread in its Rose Bowl win vs. Oklahoma in 2017 and in its Sugar Bowl win vs. Baylor in 2019. The lone push came in the 26-23 loss to Alabama in the 2017 national championship game.
Michigan is 3-4 against the spread as an underdog since the start of the 2019 season.
The Wolverines won outright as an underdog twice during the regular season. Michigan knocked off Wisconsin 38-17 as a two-point underdog on Oct. 2 and 42-27 against Ohio State on Nov. 27. Prior to that, the Wolverines had failed to cover in four of its last five instances when getting points.
Michigan has failed to cover in its last four bowl games.
The Wolverines are 0-4 in bowl games in the Jim Harbaugh era, and have failed to cover in each of those games -- including, most recently -- a 35-16 loss as a 7.5-point underdog in the Citrus Bowl to conclude the 2019 season.
Spread data courtesy of BetUS. Trend data courtesy of OddShark.
