3 things to know before betting UGA as a 40-point favorite vs. Missouri
Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 40-point favorite vs. Missouri.
Missouri starting quarterback Connor Bazelak is expected to miss the game.
Early reports from Sanford Stadium indicate Bazelak isn’t warming up -- seemingly confirming a Pete Thamel report that Bazelak won’t play in Saturday’s game. Tyler Macon is expected to be his replacement. Macon has only attempted four passes this season.
Missouri is 0-8 against the spread so far this season.
According to gambling expert Brad Powers, not only has Missouri not covered the spread all season, they’re not coming particularly close. Missouri’s negative margin compared to the spread is 9.8 points per game. The Tigers failed to cover a 16-point spread in a 37-28 win at Vanderbilt last Saturday. By comparison, Georgia is 6-2 against the spread so far in 2021.
Saturday marks the fourth time Georgia has been a favorite of 30 or more points in SEC play under Coach Kirby Smart.
Two of those previous instances also occurred this season. UGA covered a 36-point spread in a 62-0 win vs. Vanderbilt, but failed to cover a 31.5-point spread in a 40-13 win vs. South Carolina. Prior to this season, the last time the Bulldogs were favored by 30 or more in a conference game was 2018. UGA won 38-12 vs. Tennessee that day, but didn’t cover the 30.5-point spread.
Odds courtesy of BetUS. Trend data courtesy of OddShark except where noted.
