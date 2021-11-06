Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 40-point favorite vs. Missouri.

Go With the Flow: 3 things to know before betting UGA as a 40-point favorite vs. Missouri

Missouri starting quarterback Connor Bazelak is expected to miss the game.

Early reports from Sanford Stadium indicate Bazelak isn’t warming up -- seemingly confirming a Pete Thamel report that Bazelak won’t play in Saturday’s game. Tyler Macon is expected to be his replacement. Macon has only attempted four passes this season.