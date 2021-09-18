3 things to know before betting UGA as a 31-point favorite vs. S. Carolina
Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia as a 31-point favorite vs. South Carolina.
Kirby Smart is 3-2 against the spread in five previous games vs. the Gamecocks.
Unfortunately for UGA fans, the most memorable game for Smart against South Carolina might be the Bulldogs’ 2019 outright home loss as 21-point favorites. However, UGA has mostly handled its business against the Gamecocks other than that debacle -- including a 45-16 win at South Carolina last season as 22-point favorites.
UGA is 2-6 against the spread when favored by more than 30 points under Smart.
The Bulldogs covered in their last game as a 30-plus point favorite (a 55-0 win vs. Arkansas State in September of 2019). Yet typically, UGA has struggled during Smart’s tenure against the number in that scenario.
UGA hasn’t been favored by 30 or more points in SEC play since September of 2018 when it failed to cover in a 38-12 win at home against Tennessee.
Shane Beamer is 2-0 against the spread in his first two games as Gamecocks coach.
Beamer covered a 31.5-point spread in his debut when the Gamecocks shutout Eastern Illinois 46-0, and earned the cover last Saturday on the road in a 20-17 win at East Carolina.
Spread data courtesy of BetUS. Trend data courtesy of OddsShark.
