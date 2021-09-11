UAB
1 of 5

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart addresses media in-person Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Athens. (UGA Athletics)

UGA point spread dropping ahead of UAB matchup

Posted

Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia’s home opener vs. UAB.

Go With The Flow: UGA point spread dropping ahead of UAB matchup

Georgia opened as a 29-point favorite vs. UAB at some sports books to begin the week, and after some early movement in the direction of the Blazers was down to a 25-point favorite on Tuesday. Now that line has moved again.

UGA is now just a 23-point favorite vs. UAB at BetUS.

Some of the action on UAB is undoubtedly spurred by the uncertainty around the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. JT Daniels has reportedly sustained an injury, and chatter has focused over the last 24 hours about whether Stetson Bennett, a starter for part of last season, or Carson Beck, a four-star signee from the 2020 class, will step in for Daniels.

However, given that the spread began to shrink early in the week -- before Daniels status was called into question -- it seems likely that not all the “steam” on the Blazers is quarterback related.

UAB won 31-0 in its season opener vs. Jacksonville State, and has enjoyed 10 days of rest leading into the matchup with the Bulldogs.

The Blazers are also a notoriously tough defense. UAB was sixth nationally in 2020 in yards per play allowed (4.69), and produced 44 sacks in 2019.

UGA is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games as a home favorite of 20 or more points according to OddsShark.

For more on UGA-UAB and the other top games of the weekend, check out this week’s edition of Go With The Flow, linked below.