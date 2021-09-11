Georgia football fans can get all the information needed about gambling, point spreads and betting lines each week on Go With The Flow -- presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams is joined by RS Andrews’ own Dari Payrow as well as the entire DawgNation team to break down the UGA game and the other top contests from around the SEC and the rest of college Football. Watch along each week and make your own picks along with the guys and see how you do. There’s a good chance your picks will beat at least some of us (probably BA, for sure). This week’s edition of Go With The Flow informs bettors what they should know about Georgia’s home opener vs. UAB.

Go With The Flow: UGA point spread dropping ahead of UAB matchup

Georgia opened as a 29-point favorite vs. UAB at some sports books to begin the week, and after some early movement in the direction of the Blazers was down to a 25-point favorite on Tuesday. Now that line has moved again.

UGA is now just a 23-point favorite vs. UAB at BetUS.