Dylan Raiola commit helps Georgia football forget about Arch Manning recruitment

ATHENS —Dylan Raiola or Arch Manning? Georgia fans will surely favor the former, but a year ago at this time the Bulldogs were barking out their desires for Arch Manning. The vibe right now in Athens is all about Raiola, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2024 Class who made his verbal commitment to attend UGA on Monday.

A year ago at this time, the pursuit was on for Manning, who still had visits to Alabama, Georgia and Texas ahead. Manning said he wanted to go somewhere he could win championships, leading many to believe he would choose Georgia.

Especially since Alabama was reportedly not high on the Manning Family’s list — SEC rivalries do die hard. It seemed it would be Georgia or Texas, and the Longhorns, with their “All Gas No Breaks” motto, won out and landed Manning. It was a slap in the face for Georgia at the time.