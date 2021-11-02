On the Beat: Sporting News expert puts spin on CFP rankings, Georgia defense, Alabama ‘kryptonite’

ATHENS — Georgia football is expected to be No. 1 when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday night, but the conversation gets much more interesting after that. Sporting News college football expert Bill Bender shared his thoughts on the Bulldogs and who they might ultimately face in the CFP, provided Georgia wins out as expected and reaches the SEC Championship Game. “I don’t think there will be much drama at number one -- Georgia with what they have put together and that defense, will be number one,” Bender said. “It’s one of the best defenses I’ve seen in the last 25 years.”

Bender predicts Alabama will be No. 2 in the rankings, too. “I think Oklahoma will be number three; their season trajectory changed when Caleb Williams became their quarterback,” Bender said. “I think Cincinnati should be number four, but they won’t be. I think Michigan State will probably be number four with that big win over Michigan. “What do you do with Oregon and Ohio State? Four through seven is what I’m more interested in.”