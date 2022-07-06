Georgia basketball has postseason potential in Mike White’s first season

ATHENS — New Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White says he’s a lot more comfortable taking over this job than his last one at Florida, and it’s easy to understand why. While there was tons of pressure taking over a championship level program in Gainesville back in 2015, there’s nowhere to go but up at the Bulldogs’ injury-riddled 6-26 campaign last season. Georgia returns five players, including SEC leading scorer Kario Oquendo (18.3 points per game in league contests) and 6-foot-7, seventh-year senior Jailyn Ingram, who was lost to a season-ending knee injury last December.

“I really like the guys we have here, led by Kario Oquendo, our leading scorer, and Braelen Bridges one of the best returning bigs in our league,” White told DawgNation. “Jailyn Ingram is trying to get healthy, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Jaxon Etter are improving daily and working their butts off.” The basketball program White took over at Florida seen years ago was just two years removed from a Final Four season, but it was also coming off its first losing season in 17 years, a 16-17 campaign.

White led Florida to a 21-15 mark his first season (2015-16) in Gainesville and an NIT berth. It’s not unrealistic to think the 45-year-old White could do the same with the Bulldogs this season when one considers White has averaged more than 22 wins per season in his 11 seasons as a head coach at Louisiana Tech (2012-15) and Florida (2015-22). This marks the second time White has replaced a coach who has a Final Four on his resume, and while he’s still searching for his first dip into those elite basketball waters, White does have an Elite Eight appearance to speak of.