College Football Playoff committee praises Georgia, beat writers discuss Georgia Tech rivalry

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it clear he doesn’t have time to follow the College Football Playoff rankings, but you can bet there are multiple UGA staff members monitoring things closely. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a slam dunk to beat Georgia Tech at noon on Saturday in what figures to serve more as a warm-up game for the postseason than a rivalry affair. The Yellow Jackets will surely leave their best on the field, but after their 55-0 loss to Notre Dame last week, the challenge does not figure to be significant.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, meanwhile knows a 4 p.m. showdown against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game the following Saturday awaits. Many believe the Bulldogs’ historically domination run this season has been to the extent that Georgia would be selected for one of the four College Football Playoff spots even with a loss to the Crimson Tide. RELATED: On The Beat Podcast Audio on Sound Cloud

Indeed, CFP Chairman Gary Barta has cited Georgia’s domination and defensive success. “For Georgia to be 11-0 against the schedule that they play continues to get the committee’s attention,” Barta said on Tuesday night. “The defense that they play, they have the best defense in the country,” Barta said. “Jordan Davis and company, and their offense is still a top 10 type offense. They do have wins against Clemson and Arkansas.”

Smart has said he wants his team to stay in “rhythm” the final two weeks of the season despite the drop-off in competition, from the rigors of the SEC schedule to FCS Charleston Southern to a soft Georgia Tech squad. The Bulldogs’ don’t have the best schedule among the CFP teams, but the committee has not taken issue of it. Here’s a look at the SOS (Strength of Schedule, Per USA Today Sagarin Ratings) for the teams still in contention to make the CFP: 1. Georgia, (No. 49 SOS) 2. Ohio State (No. 35 SOS) 3. Alabama (No 38 SOS)

4. Cincinnati (No. 94 SOS) 5. Michigan (No. 43 SOS) 6. Notre Dame (No. 33 SOS) 7. Oklahoma State (No. 26 SOS) 8. Baylor (No. 36 SOS) 9. Ole Miss (No. 25 SOS)