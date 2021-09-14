Georgia football an unfinished product, but good enough for No. 1 right now

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and Georgia looked like the best team in the nation against UAB, and that matters when you are voting on one of college football’s most prestigious polls. That’s why I voted the Bulldogs No. 1 in the FWAA Super 16 poll — this week — ahead of Alabama, which is my No. 2 team. There were five other voters that voted Georgia No. 1, too. FWAA , Dawgnation

It means that’s where I think the teams are right now because Georgia’s win over UAB was better than the TIde’s win over Mercer. The Bulldogs win over Clemson also looks better than Alabama’s win over Miami the week before after the Hurricanes squeezed by Appalachian State 25-23. Georgia is by no means a finished football team. The cornerback play is suspect (if the opposing QB can get enough time to throw), and the offensive line is not as dominant as Georgia fans have become accustomed to.