Georgia football an unfinished product, but good enough for No. 1 right now
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and Georgia looked like the best team in the nation against UAB, and that matters when you are voting on one of college football’s most prestigious polls.
That’s why I voted the Bulldogs No. 1 in the FWAA Super 16 poll — this week — ahead of Alabama, which is my No. 2 team. There were five other voters that voted Georgia No. 1, too.
It means that’s where I think the teams are right now because Georgia’s win over UAB was better than the TIde’s win over Mercer. The Bulldogs win over Clemson also looks better than Alabama’s win over Miami the week before after the Hurricanes squeezed by Appalachian State 25-23.
Georgia is by no means a finished football team.
The cornerback play is suspect (if the opposing QB can get enough time to throw), and the offensive line is not as dominant as Georgia fans have become accustomed to.
The running back rotation seems more about appeasing than playing the hot hand, and some in the receiving corps were still learning wear to line up and how to block in the opening game against Clemson.
But the fact the Georgia defensive front is dominant, and the quarterback play of JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett is top shelf.
And, here’s the kicker: the Bulldogs figure to get better soon when tight end Darnell Washington and star defensive back Tykee Smith return from foot injuries Receiver Dominick Blaylock also appears close, an at some point Kearis Jackson will determine that if he’s healthy enough to return punts, he should also be about ready to go at receiver.