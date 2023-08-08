Eye-opening Georgia football position group preseason rankings

clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "On the Beat" where Mike Griffith brings you the latest behind the scenes news on the football team.

ATHENS — Georgia football enters the season loaded with talent once more and will carry the No. 1 rank into the month of September.

The Bulldogs, just like every team, have their strengths and weaknesses at different positions entering the season. The way Kirby Smart develops talent, those strengths and weaknesses often look different by the end of the year.

For now, it’s clear to see there’s plenty of star power scattered throughout the lineup.

Tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, defensive end Mykel Williams, safety Javon Bullard and receiver Ladd McConkey all expected to have big seasons and be considered for All-American lists.

Some units are deeper and more talented, collectively, than others. Georgia special teams are always strong, yet the personnel on coverage and return teams is unsettled to the extent its too early to judge.

Here’s one opinion of how the Georgia position units rank within the team:

1. Offensive line

Deep and experienced across the front, at least four starters will be selected in the next NFL Draft, including first-round talent Amarius Mims and preseason All-SEC pick Sedrick Van Pran.

2. Secondary

Could make a case it’s the most talented unit with Bullard and Malaki Starks arguably the best safety duo in the nation and capable corners lined up and ready to play.

3. Receivers/Tight ends

Bowers and McConkey are two of the most explosive and reliable playmakers in the SEC, and the addition of Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett will surely provide a boost.

4. Linebackers

Dumas-Johnson looks set for a big season, while Xavian Sorey has earned Kirby Smart’s praise working in place of injured Smael Mondon, who continues working his way back from injury. Chaz Chambliss is the most experienced in a room of talented OLBs.

5. Quarterbacks

Carson Beck has an electric NFL-type of arm and the job appears to be his to lose, while Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton bring an element of mobility that the head coach has said he likes at the position.

6. Defensive line

Georgia has lost five first-round players off its defensive front (counting pass rushing OLB Nolan Smith), and while the Dawgs have recruited well, there figures to be some drop off from the incredible push Jalen Carter brought to the interior defensive line.

7. Running backs

“Next man up” has been a popular phrase this offseason with front-line backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards dealing with injuries, along with rising sophomore Branson Robinson. It makes for the most

