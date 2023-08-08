Eye-opening Georgia football position group preseason rankings

ATHENS — Georgia football enters the season loaded with talent once more and will carry the No. 1 rank into the month of September.

The Bulldogs, just like every team, have their strengths and weaknesses at different positions entering the season. The way Kirby Smart develops talent, those strengths and weaknesses often look different by the end of the year.

For now, it’s clear to see there’s plenty of star power scattered throughout the lineup.

Tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, defensive end Mykel Williams, safety Javon Bullard and receiver Ladd McConkey all expected to have big seasons and be considered for All-American lists.