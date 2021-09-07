WATCH: Why Kirby Smart rejects ‘pity,’ demands better execution in wake of Clemson win
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart publicly put the 10-3 win over Clemson behind his program with a tone that was hardly celebratory.
Big win? Yes, Smart is now 5-0 against Top 10 teams in non-conference games and 6-0 in season-opening contests.
The Bulldogs identity was, in fact, on the line at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday night.
But the confetti has been swept up, bagged and put in the trash.
Harsh film grades have been delivered to players, deficiencies and areas exposed by a top Tigers team addressed.
Georgia was missing some players, but the head coach doesn’t want to hear it and refuses to accept any sort of rationale for a failure to execute.
“All the talk about the weapons that he does and doesn’t have is a moot point,” Smart said. “That’s what everyone wants to talk about and you can make excuses for me, for JT, for coach (Todd) Monken, but we’ve got good football players.
“We have to take the football players we have and be explosive. It doesn’t matter who is out there. That’s just pity or something. We have to be explosive. We have to get better at it. "