WATCH: Why Kirby Smart rejects ‘pity,’ demands better execution in wake of Clemson win

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart publicly put the 10-3 win over Clemson behind his program with a tone that was hardly celebratory. Big win? Yes, Smart is now 5-0 against Top 10 teams in non-conference games and 6-0 in season-opening contests. The Bulldogs identity was, in fact, on the line at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday night.

REPORT CARD: From Bulldogs 10-3 win over Clemson But the confetti has been swept up, bagged and put in the trash. Harsh film grades have been delivered to players, deficiencies and areas exposed by a top Tigers team addressed.