WATCH: Georgia football could make critics eat their words in 2021

ATHENS — If you’re a Georgia football fan and you’re starting to get the feeling your team is being disrespected, you’re probably right. It still seems hard to believe that a few weeks back nose tackle Jordan Davis was the only position player to make first-team All-SEC per the media vote. Then came ESPN’s odd take that Georgia — riding a wave of four straight Top 10 finishes and the nation’s longest bowl streak at 24 games — is college football’s biggest underachiever.

Not Texas, which has the largest athletic budget in the country but only one 10-win season in the last 11 years. Not Michigan, which has yet to appear in a Big Ten Championship Game in the 10-year history of the game.

Nope, ESPN wants to hang that tag around Kirby Smart’s neck, even though he’s 4-0 in games against non-conference Top 10 teams and 6-3 against Top 10 SEC teams not named Alabama. Center Issue Warren Ericon’s hand injury does not shake up the offensive line. But it does call for the next man up, and that should be Sedrick Van Pran The Bulldogs are still competing on the offensive line, but most project Jamaree Salyer will be the left tackle against Clemson as the “safe” pick with his experience. That’s not a lock, because Xavier Truss started at left tackle in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for a reason.