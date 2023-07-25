clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "On the Beat" where Mike Griffith brings you the latest behind the scenes news on the football team. Everything from the latest news from the coaches, the student athletes and everything in between.

ATHENS — Georgia football is loaded with All-SEC players entering into 2023 with 11 first-team preseason picks and 16 in all per last week’s assembled media in Nashville.

Some of the Bulldogs’ players are more of a sure thing than others to make the postseason first-team All-SEC squad.

Tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran are the two safest bets to show up on the postseason all-star teams and might one day be College Football Hall of Famers, each with two years of starting experience on national championship teams already behind them.

Bowers already has the credentials and is likely a future HOF first-ballot pick, while Van Pran must earn All-American honors this season to become eligible.

Ladd McConkey would also warrant consideration if he were to have a breakout All-American 2023 season. McConkey has been UGA’s No. 2 receiver the past two seasons, making timely plays in the pass game while providing hidden yardage and one of the best punt returners in the nation.

Amazingly, the Georgia roster has turned over so much that those three players — Bowers, Van Pran and McConkey — are the only remaining regular starters from the 2021 team.

Top 11 most irreplaceable Georgia players in 2023

(NOT NFL Draft ranking)

No. 1 Brock Bowers

No. 2 Mykel Williams

No. 3 Javon Bullard

No. 4 Sedrick Van Pran

No. 5 Jamon Dumas-Johnson

No. 6 Malaki Starks

No. 7 Ladd McConkey

No. 8 Amarius Mims

As for those five first-round picks on defense, here’s where they were selected and where they were placed on the 2021 preseason All-SEC team:

1. Travon Walker, preseason third-team pick

13. Jordan Davis, first-team pick

22. Quay Walker, not on team

28. Devonte Wyatt, not on team

32. Lewis Cine, third-team pick

And, yes, Alabama was the pick to win the SEC Championship — which it did — garnering 84 votes to Georgia’s 45.

About last year’s SEC Media Days

Georgia entered 2022 as the defending CFP champs, but there were still enough doubters that the Bulldogs had only six first-team picks: Bowers, Warren McClendon, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo and Kearis Jackson was selected as a return man.

It’s worth noting there were 16 offensive linemen recognized, but Broderick Jones, the second SEC O-lineman picked in the draft at No. 14, was not a first, second or third-team preseason pick.

Alabama, which had nine first-team picks, was the overwhelming choice to win the league with 158 votes to Georgia’s 18 — and this, in a year where the SEC Media Days were held in Atlanta.

The Tide did not play in the SEC Championship Game, however, as LSU — picked No. 5 in the West at the preseason media days, knocked off Alabama and faced Georgia in the league title game.

ArticleArticle Latest On the beat video
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Future Georgia football Hall of Famers among 2023 preseason picks, …
ATHENS — Georgia football is loaded with All-SEC players entering into 2023 with 11 first-team preseason picks and 16 in all per last week’s assembled media in Nashville.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson collecting talent, building confident …
ATHENS — Wes Johnson takes over as Georgia’s new head coach with a shiny new CWS ring from LSU and a belief he can get another one coaching the Bulldogs.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia A.D. Josh Brooks reveals state of programs, facilities and …
ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks took time with DawgNation to address some of the Bulldogs’ most pressing and promising issues.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart emerging as SEC football’s strongest voice amid challenging …
ATHENS — There was a new leader at the SEC Spring Meetings, an unmistakably clear and stable voice from Georgia.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN ranks Stetson Bennett, top Georgia QBs of 2000s behind Colin …
ATHENS — Three Georgia quarterback cracked ESPN’s list of the Top 75 collegiate quarterbacks since 2000, but it could have easily been four with a couple of others deserving …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia offense has even more talent than All-SEC teams suggest

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 LB Justin Williams commits to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Future Georgia football Hall of Famers among 2023 preseason picks, …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Tennessee football leaving troubles behind, ‘We expect to win the …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: UGA could be on commitment watch for major …

Brandon Adams
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.