Georgia player among Top 10 Heisman candidates for 2022; others who could break out

ATHENS — Georgia football is on the verge of adding several talented prospects, many of them who could go on to All-SEC, All-American and perhaps even be mentioned among Heisman Trophy contenders. The Bulldogs have at least one current player in the early conversation for the 2022 Heisman Trophy per Betline_ag in quarterback JT Daniels. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy this year, is the favorite at 13-4, followed by Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (5-1) and new South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler (7-1).

Daniels suffered a strained lat earlier this season and was limited to three starts before being sidelined up until the Florida game. Coach Kirby Smart stuck with Stetson Bennett through the regular season with the offense in rhythm and the defense dominating, as Georgia won its SEC games by an average margin of 40-8. Smart has said he evaluates the quarterback position like every other, so with the Bulldogs having three weeks to prepare Daniels’ competition with Bennett is considered fluid.

Staying on that positive note, here are five more Georgia offensive football players, in addition to Daniels. who could have breakout seasons in 2022: 1. Kenny McIntosh McIntosh has broken loose for the longest runs in each of the past two games and has been the so-called “hot hand.” With James Cook declared for the Senior Bowl, and Zamir White expected to follow suite, McIntosh could be in line for enough carries and catches to eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage next season. McIntosh’s vision, cut-back ability and great route-running separate him. 2. Kendall Milton Milton might be the most powerful running back since Nick Chubb, as he possesses tremendous natural strength and just enough wiggle to avoid taking on full shots. Milton has suffered knee sprains each of the past two seasons, but with another strong offseason he could be loaded up for a so-called “contract year,” as he’s unlikely to play all four seasons before turning pro. Milton should handle goal-line and short-yardage runs, in addition to rotating with McIntosh. 3. Ladd McConkey McConkey became the most explosive receiver after the catch this season and among the most reliable, his routes disciplined and his hands and ability to elevate seemingly improving each week. McConkey also showed surprising consistency and good judgment as a return man. 4. Jermaine Burton Burton is another explosive perimeter threat, and he could be showcased depending on who is at quarterback as he’s at his best on verticals and deep-outs. Burton struggled through an injury-plagued offseason and 2021 season, but it’s hard to imagine the former Terrence Edwards’ pupil not growing stronger for 2022. 5. Adonai Mitchell Mitchell is another speed receiver on the perimeter that who could be showcased if Georgia moves back toward the more explosive multi-receivers sets shown at the start of this seasob. * Player X