Former SEC coach: Kirby Smart’s toughest coaching job this season won’t be vs. Florida or Tennessee

Kirby Smart said the focus at Georgia will be within as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs look to sharpen their skills and shore up their depth. That's well and good, but there are many looking further into the future as Georgia's schedule gets spicy after the bye week.

The Bulldogs play a designated home game with Florida in Jacksonville, where the schools are contracted to meet through 2023, on Oct. 29. The next game up is back in Athens at Sanford Stadium against No. 3 Tennessee, which is coming off a thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama. Former SEC coach Jeremy Pruitt, who was Tennessee’s head coach for three years as well as a former defensive coordinator at Georgia and Alabama, shared his vision of how things will shake out.