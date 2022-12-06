Former SEC coach explains confidence in Georgia’s Kirby Smart, danger of Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart emphasized to his team that they had 27 days to get ready for the biggest game of their lives, and former SEC coach Jeremy Pruitt believes that will be plenty of time.
“You take the best defensive staff in the country and they have 27 days to put together a plan, and it will be a good plan,” Pruitt said Monday night when asked his initial impressions of the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal game between Georgia and Ohio State on Dec. 31.
“They have had no problem getting their players to buy in, so I look for Georgia to have a good plan on both sides of the ball.”
The Buckeyes have the top-scoring offense among the playoff teams, their 44.5 points second in the nation, while QB C.J. Stroud led the nation in pass efficiency.
“They’ll play a lot of four-open wide receiver (sets), so it’s spreading the defense out,” Pruitt said. “The big key is C.J. Stroud’s arm talent — there’s not a throw he cannot make.
“He can stretch the field vertically or horizontally, and they have playmakers. It will be a huge task for the Georgia defense.”
Pruitt said Ohio State was the toughest draw Georgia could have gotten, but the added preparation time gives him confidence UGA will prevail.
“The more I got to thinking about it, I started thinking about the time of preparation,” Pruitt said, “and started thinking more toward the Dawgs.”
Pruitt also shared his thoughts on the SEC Coach of the Year vote going to Josh Heupel over Kirby Smart, as well as the Heisman finalists and SEC bowl matchups.