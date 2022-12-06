Former SEC coach explains confidence in Georgia’s Kirby Smart, danger of Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart emphasized to his team that they had 27 days to get ready for the biggest game of their lives, and former SEC coach Jeremy Pruitt believes that will be plenty of time.

“You take the best defensive staff in the country and they have 27 days to put together a plan, and it will be a good plan,” Pruitt said Monday night when asked his initial impressions of the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal game between Georgia and Ohio State on Dec. 31.

“They have had no problem getting their players to buy in, so I look for Georgia to have a good plan on both sides of the ball.”