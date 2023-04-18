Kirby Smart provides clues Georgia football in flux, maintains championship potential

ATHENS — There were and are plenty of takeaways to be had from the G-Day Game, most all of them positive indicators that Georgia can indeed challenge for a three-peat. But there’s any underlying realty to what was witness that Kirby Smart shared moments after the annual spring scrimmage last Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Chiefly, that there’s a lot more work to be done.

“We’ve been going into the season where we’re trying to make decisions,” Smart said, pointing out that competition for positions and schemes are often fluid in his deep, talented program. “There’s about 25 percent of the hay in the barn. There’s 75 percent of practices left. That includes our summer workouts and our fall camp workouts.”

A lot can happen, on and off the field. There will likely be more transfer portal action this week with Georgia needing more attrition to get its roster under the NCAA-mandated limitation. Smart said it’s the way of the world, well aware there will be more players looking for “greener pastures” even if that doesn’t mean championship rings or optical player development,.

Fact is, some of the players will get more playing time and exposure going to another program where they can start. If it’s later in their careers, such as the case with recent portal entry Rian Davis, a fifth-year junior who has been hampered by injuries throughout his UGA career. RELATED: Future Georgia statue Brock Bowers weighs in on quarterbacks Davis saw only 188 defensive snaps in the 13 games he appeared last season and didn’t figure to see any more with Georgia recruiting more dynamic players at the position. Bear Alexander’s situation was obviously different, as the talented defensive lineman has been restless throughout his career and is looking for a different level of immediate return on his abilities. Smart deals with each situation on a case-by-case basis and has met with players about playing time and money and laid out what’s on the table for them in their short and long-term futures.