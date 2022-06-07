Dawgnation Logo
Georgia prospects Arch Manning and Pearce Spurlin lll model some new prototype Bulldogs' uniforms during their recruiting visits to Athens last weekend. Manning is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, while Spurlin is an elite Top 100 recruit who plays tight end from South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
White helmets top ‘clean’ look, Georgia QB legend and elite recruits on board

A historically-high ranked visitor class featuring No. 1-ranked recruit Arch Manning got a clean new Georgia uniform look going, modeling prototype white helmets with white jerseys and white pants throughout last weekend.

DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell reported the recruits’ take — 11 of them are ranked in the nation’s Top 125 — was unanimous:

“The players that were in town have universally raved about that clean all-white look. They want to see the Bulldogs wear that full uniform variant in actual games. Not just social media buzz on visits.”

