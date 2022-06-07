White helmets top ‘clean’ look, Georgia QB legend and elite recruits on board

A historically-high ranked visitor class featuring No. 1-ranked recruit Arch Manning got a clean new Georgia uniform look going, modeling prototype white helmets with white jerseys and white pants throughout last weekend.

DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell reported the recruits’ take — 11 of them are ranked in the nation’s Top 125 — was unanimous:

“The players that were in town have universally raved about that clean all-white look. They want to see the Bulldogs wear that full uniform variant in actual games. Not just social media buzz on visits.”