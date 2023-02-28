Why Herschel Walker towers above others on Georgia football Mount Rushmore, campus statue overdue

ATHENS — There aren’t any right or wrong answers when it comes to picking the four “Mount Rushmore” figures of Georgia football — only legendary ones. There was, however, only one unanimous answer from the five members of the DawgNation team. Herschel Walker.

Walker ranks as arguably the greatest player in college football history, so the unanimity is hardly surprising. LOOK: How two-time national champ Kenny McIntosh’s 2022 season stacks up with UGA greats Walker’s stature and accomplishments are such that the University of Georgia has been called out and questioned multiple times over not having a statue of the greatest player in their school’s history on campus.

Walker set 41 Georgia records, but also, 16 SEC and 11 NCAA records, leading the Bulldogs to a 33-3 record the three seasons he played including a heroic performance against Notre Dame his freshman year. Walker separated his shoulder in the first quarter of the game against the then-stacked Irish, but he played through it RELATED: Why Herschel Walker should have been No.1 over Jim Brown Walker, 6-foot-2, 222 pounds, also ran the 100 meters in 10.22 seconds, which compares with Arian Smith — a 185-pound receiver — who ran a 10.18 while on the UGA track team. To put Walker’s dynamics into perspective, consider he averaged more than 30 carries per game, and the numbers from his mind-blowing 1981 season are eye-opening: 427 touches, 2,112 yards, 24 touchdowns

(17-137-2 receiving, 410-1,975-22 rushing) Nick Chubb’s most productive season, 2017, was pivotal in UGA reaching the national title game. But Chubb’s numbers don’t touch what Walker did in 1981. 227 touches, 1,375 yards, 15 touchdowns (4-30-0 receiving, 223-1,345-15 rushing) RELATED: Buck Belue shares inside story of Walker recruitment