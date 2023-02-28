Why Herschel Walker towers above others on Georgia football Mount Rushmore, campus statue overdue
ATHENS — There aren’t any right or wrong answers when it comes to picking the four “Mount Rushmore” figures of Georgia football — only legendary ones.
There was, however, only one unanimous answer from the five members of the DawgNation team.
Herschel Walker.
Walker ranks as arguably the greatest player in college football history, so the unanimity is hardly surprising.
Walker’s stature and accomplishments are such that the University of Georgia has been called out and questioned multiple times over not having a statue of the greatest player in their school’s history on campus.
Walker set 41 Georgia records, but also, 16 SEC and 11 NCAA records, leading the Bulldogs to a 33-3 record the three seasons he played including a heroic performance against Notre Dame his freshman year.
Walker separated his shoulder in the first quarter of the game against the then-stacked Irish, but he played through it
Walker, 6-foot-2, 222 pounds, also ran the 100 meters in 10.22 seconds, which compares with Arian Smith — a 185-pound receiver — who ran a 10.18 while on the UGA track team.
To put Walker’s dynamics into perspective, consider he averaged more than 30 carries per game, and the numbers from his mind-blowing 1981 season are eye-opening:
427 touches, 2,112 yards, 24 touchdowns
(17-137-2 receiving, 410-1,975-22 rushing)
Nick Chubb’s most productive season, 2017, was pivotal in UGA reaching the national title game.
But Chubb’s numbers don’t touch what Walker did in 1981.
227 touches, 1,375 yards, 15 touchdowns
(4-30-0 receiving, 223-1,345-15 rushing)
There’s no controversy when it comes to the talents of College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack and current two-time All-American and national champion Brock Bowers.
Pollack and Bowers were on four of five ballots.
Pollack was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and won the Badnarik Award, the Hendricks Award, the Lombardi Award and the Lott Trophy.
Bowers, entering his junior season, would seem to be a College Football Hall of Fame lock and is still building his resume after winning the FWAA Freshman of the Year Award in 2021 and the Mackey Award in 2022.
Georgia football will go into next season as the SEC favorite and preseason No. 1-ranked team on the heels of its back-to-back CFP Championships.
Former Georgia Heisman Trophy winner, SEC Player of the Year, national champ and No. 1 NFL Draft pick Frank Sinkwich IV was on two of the ballots, along with two-time national championships quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.
Champ Bailey, Jordan Davis and Nick Chubb were the other Georgia players to get a vote from at least one of the five experts.
Davis is the only SEC player in history — and only the third in college football history — to win the Outland Trophy (line play) and the Bednarik Award (defense).
Bailey won the Nagurski Award in 1998 as the best defender in college football and is in the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Chubb was the 2014 SEC Freshman of the Year and rushed for 4,769 yards during his four-year Georgia football career.