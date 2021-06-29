WATCH: ‘Talk show Bubbas’ bashing Kirby Smart a lazy narrative, per Paul Finebaum

ATHENS — The negative narratives surrounding Georgia football coach Kirby Smart are getting old, as far as SEC Network host Paul Finebaum is concerned. “Well to be a great coach you have to be a great recruiter. Don’t hold it against Kirby Smart that he’s a great recruiter.” Finebaum said during the On The Beat Show on Monday night on DawgNation. “I think the single laziest, most disingenuous argument in college football is that Kirby Smart is not an elite coach, that’s just total BS, and if we weren’t on a family show, I’d use stronger language,” Finebaum said.

“I hear it every day on our program, I hear it when we gather as media members, and it’s always the same: ‘He’s stubborn, he gets in his own way, he’s a great recruiter but … “Well to be a great coach you have to be a great recruiter.Don’t hold it against Kirby Smart that he’s a great recruiter.” Georgia’s recruiting classes have indeed been among the best in the nation since Smart arrived:

2021: No. 4 2020: No. 1 2019: No. 2

2018: No. 1 2017: No. 3 2016: No. 6 The only real shortcoming for Smart, if it could be called that, is he remains winless against Alabama coach Nick Saban, 0-3. “He’s blown, two double-digit leads against Alabama, (But).who else has had a double-digit lead against Alabama to blow?” Finebaum pointed out. “C’mon, this has to stop, this is just insanity, and I have a feeling we’re going to continue to hear it, I guess, until Kirby Smart wins a national championship. “Every talk show Bubba in the South is going to throw that out to his audience like chum to shark, and I’m going to keep defending Kirby Smart.”