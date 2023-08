“On the SEC Mount Rushmore, I don’t know how, unless this thing fall apart to 7-5, I don’t know how you don’t have Kirby already on there just because he’s won back-to-back national titles,” Burns said.

“Nick Saban is clearly going to be on that list, Bear Bryant is going to be on that list …. I’m not sure how you don’t go Steve Spurrier as being that Number Four.”

But as Burns suggests, many see Smart as chasing Saban’s legend.

“I think he’s still in the shadow of Nick Saban; as long as Nick Saban is coaching in the SEC, everything is going to be looked at and compared to the greatest coach in the history of college football, better than Bear Bryant, better than anybody, he is the GOAT,” Burns said.

“I think Kirby’s always battling that, but I think Kirby needs that, and I think Kirby wants that. You always want to go against your mentor and you always want to beat him while he’s out there.”