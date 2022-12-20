On the Beat: Cole Cubelic on Georgia ‘Gladiator’ line play, Jeremy Pruitt goes behind scenes of signing day
ATHENS —Style or substance?
Or, to put it another way, favorite flavor of ice cream?
ESPN and SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic said that’s basically what the Joe Moore Award came down to between Michigan and Georgia this season.
Cubelic shared insights into the Bulldogs’ powerful offensive line along with freakish tight end Darnell Washington during his appearance Monday on the “On the Beat” Show.
The Georga offensive line will obviously be key when the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Whether or not UGA had the best offensive line in college football was up for debate, with. more than 150 voters on the Joe Moore Award having a razor-thin outcome that Michigan won by 5 votes.
“Some people like the flavor of football that was super technical, super fundamental, hand placement, working together, shoulder to shoulder,” Cubelic said. “Whereas other people, like me, enjoy the gladiator style of football a bit more, they want to see people be bludgeoned ... that’s where I think Georgia really excelled, guys 15 or, 20 30 yards down the field tracking the football and finishing blocks.”
Cubelic played at Auburn, against Marcus Stroud and Richard Seymour, and also put Jalen Carter’s abilities into perspective.
Former SEC coach Jeremy Pruitt joined the program for the second half and talked about the virtues of early signing day and why it’s a good thing,
Pruitt also provided some insight into what’s happening inside the coaches’ offices on signing day.
“I believe at Georgia they are to the point now that they are choosing,” Pruitt said. “Where that program is at right now, they are having to decide who they want to sign, They have more guys that want to come to Georgia than they have scholarships they want to give out.”
Finally, there was one last look at Florida football, and Pruitt said there’s some concern over how the Gators regressed this season.
