On the Beat: Cole Cubelic on Georgia ‘Gladiator’ line play, Jeremy Pruitt goes behind scenes of signing day

ATHENS —Style or substance? Or, to put it another way, favorite flavor of ice cream? ESPN and SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic said that’s basically what the Joe Moore Award came down to between Michigan and Georgia this season.

Cubelic shared insights into the Bulldogs’ powerful offensive line along with freakish tight end Darnell Washington during his appearance Monday on the “On the Beat” Show. The Georga offensive line will obviously be key when the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. RELATED: Ohio State program has thrived in underdog role, relishes matchup

Whether or not UGA had the best offensive line in college football was up for debate, with. more than 150 voters on the Joe Moore Award having a razor-thin outcome that Michigan won by 5 votes. “Some people like the flavor of football that was super technical, super fundamental, hand placement, working together, shoulder to shoulder,” Cubelic said. “Whereas other people, like me, enjoy the gladiator style of football a bit more, they want to see people be bludgeoned ... that’s where I think Georgia really excelled, guys 15 or, 20 30 yards down the field tracking the football and finishing blocks.” RELATED: Comparing Michigan offensive line to Georgia’s, how Wolverines barely won award