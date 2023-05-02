Stetson Bennett’s Hollywood story might be just be beginning with Los Angeles Rams

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett seems destined to make it big in Los Angeles, if not on the football field, than perhaps in Hollywood. First things first, Bennett will get his shot with the Rams after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft last Saturday.

The former Georgia quarterback could not have landed in a better situation than stepping into the back-up role behind Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford. Stafford has added incentive to help out a fellow UGA football player, and Bennett has the incentive to stay ready with Stafford’s well-documented recent injury history. The Mailman might literally be one snap away from becoming an NFL starter in 2023 with a strong offseason.

To be clear, Bennett’s focus as he heads to Los Angeles is on making it big in SoFi Stadium. RELATED: Rams made Stetson Bennett a priority, per their head coach “Stetson is fully focused on being the best teammate and quarterback possible,” said Dan Everett, founder and president of the ESM Sports Management agency. “I do not expect a television and/or movie opportunities to be procured in the near future.”

Fair enough, but no one expected CFP Championship MVP trophies or a professional football opportunity for Bennett when he exited Pierce County (Ga.) High School as a 3-star prospect ranked 2,569th in the nation by 247Sports with no Power 5 offers. So if or when pro football doesn’t work out, don’t rule out Bennett ending up on an even bigger stage in Hollywood. After all, who better to play Stetson Bennett in a movie or documentary than ….. Stetson Bennett? Bennett has the persona and qualities to cut it as an actor. He might not have graduated in his six years of college, but that was more about his disinterest in the classroom than his intelligence. Bennett’s ACT score was over 30 and he piloted one of the most complex offenses in college football to back-to-back national championships.

One of the most attractive traits Bennett possesses is his ambition, which exceeds what most everyone on the outside could possibly perceive. Kirby Smart recognized it, even if former UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken didn’t, essentially dropping Bennett to fourth string in the 2021 spring game. Bennett’s resiliency and confidence in himself is what enabled to him to climb to the top. It wasn’t about being motivated to prove others wrong — it was merely a matter of Bennett proving himself right. Bennett’s physical tools and supporting cast will ultimately decide how far he goes in the NFL. But his personality — which included a healthy ego — and quest for greatness will not change.