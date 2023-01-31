NFL notes twist in Stetson Bennett story, ‘obviously he’s not in a great place’ after Georgia football titles

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett is no stranger to overcoming adversity, having done that before en route to two national championships at Georgia. It’s a well-documented story that has had some curious and decidedly downward twists of late, with Bennett’s brash behavior at the Bulldogs’ victory celebration and Sunday morning arrest in Dallas on charges of public intoxication. Report: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested Sunday morning

Former NFL scout and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy was asked on a Monday OutKick podcast if Bennett had been invited to play in that game, and what to make of the former Georgia star’s future. “I was working with Stetson’s people, I thought it made a ton of sense for him,” Nagy said of recruiting Bennett to take part in the practices and game this week in Mobile, Ala. “What he did in Athens was incredible, but you know Stetson Bennett with his chip on his shoulder is a different quarterback than he’s going to want to be in the NFL,” Nagy said.

“The NFL wants a backup that’s going to be dependable, stable, a reliable supportive of the starter with a low ego.” Two-time national champ Kenny McIntosh ready to compete amid deep Senior Bowl RB room Bennett carried many of those characteristics throughout the vast amount of his career, working his way from walk-on, to junior college, to fourth-stringer and then starter.

But the program’s recent success and championship level play — and Bennett being selected by the media as a Heisman Trophy finalist and projected as a third-round NFL pick by Mel Kiper Jr. — may have not had the best effect on the former Georgia quarterback. The NFL decision-makers in Mobile will surely be discussing Bennett and other quarterbacks amongst themselves, as hundreds of NFL personnel including general managers and owners flock to Mobile for an unofficial convention of sorts. “This was an opportunity for Stetson to turn the page, he had a great college career, but that’s in the past now,” Nagy said. “He has to look forward to what he’ll do in his pro career.” Nagy mentioned Luke Getsy, the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, coaching the “American” team that Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith, Warren McClendon and Jack Podlesny will all play on. RELATED: Four Georgia football players ready to make first impression with NFL coaches Bennett would have been the quarterback for a Bears team that reportedly had interest in him, as Nagy said there’s a “murky” back-up QB situation behind starter Justin Fields.